Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.