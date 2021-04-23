Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,491. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

