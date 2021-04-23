Bangor Savings Bank Sells 567 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

