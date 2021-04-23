Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

