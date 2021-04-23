Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.