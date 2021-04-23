BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,788.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £915.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.87.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

