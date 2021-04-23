BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,788.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £915.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.87.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
