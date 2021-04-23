Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

IBST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.60 ($2.96). 707,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,944. The firm has a market cap of £928.06 million and a P/E ratio of -33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

