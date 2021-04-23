The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON RNK traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.20 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 198,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market cap of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).
About The Rank Group
