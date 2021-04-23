The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON RNK traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.20 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 198,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market cap of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

