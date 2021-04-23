Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.21 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $10.21 million and $33,031.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013449 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,314,952 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.