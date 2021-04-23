Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.12. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 19,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.