Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 452,163 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 236,036 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 167,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

