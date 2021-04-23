Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.88

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.88 and last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 1713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stepan by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

