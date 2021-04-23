First United Bank Trust Acquires 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

