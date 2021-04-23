Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 300.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 514,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

