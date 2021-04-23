BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.15. 18,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

