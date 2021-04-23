Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$44.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:IFP traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.46. 322,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,050. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.42. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$35.49.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

