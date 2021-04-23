Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$137.50 at TD Securities

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$137.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Magna International stock traded up C$2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 344,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.45. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$48.85 and a 1-year high of C$122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

