Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$137.50 at TD Securities

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$137.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
Magna International stock traded up C$2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 344,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.45. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$48.85 and a 1-year high of C$122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.
In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.
