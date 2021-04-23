Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.89.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.46. 251,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.09. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.