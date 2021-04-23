OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

