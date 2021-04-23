Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.33.

TSE YRI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.97. 900,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

