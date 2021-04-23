Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

