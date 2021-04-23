Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

