KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,850 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

AMAT stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.19. 345,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

