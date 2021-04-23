Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 119.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,566. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

