Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

