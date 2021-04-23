First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 91,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 497,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,875.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. 4,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,407. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $74.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

