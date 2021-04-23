Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 178.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,433 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 4.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 12,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,997. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

