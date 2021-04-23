Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

BFST stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.