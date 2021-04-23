Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

