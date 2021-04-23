Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

