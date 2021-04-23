TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.31.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -185.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

