TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -183.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.