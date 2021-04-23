Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post sales of $129.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $609.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $615.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $655.22 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $727.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. 25,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,868. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

