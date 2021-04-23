Arepacoin Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $139,916.11 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 228.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,162 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

