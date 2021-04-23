Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $129.76. 270,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

