Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 956 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,198. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

