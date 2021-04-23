Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 24,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

