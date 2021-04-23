Exane Asset Management Sells 7,722 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exane Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.22 on Friday, reaching $338.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

