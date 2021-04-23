Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 220,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.