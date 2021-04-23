Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,578. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

