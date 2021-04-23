Scott Investment Partners LLP Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.5% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 117,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.