Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $806,000 Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 2,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

