Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.91. 19,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.97 and a 200 day moving average of $509.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.