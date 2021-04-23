ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIX. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 271,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 411.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter worth $826,000.

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $82.18. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

