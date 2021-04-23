Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. 469,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

