Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $262.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

