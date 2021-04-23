Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.85. 39,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,018. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

