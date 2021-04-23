First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

