Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

TRHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,281. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.