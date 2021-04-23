Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Decreased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,640 shares of company stock worth $1,674,792 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.